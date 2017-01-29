20-year-old Wilder city councilman killed in car crash on Friday

The man who died in a crash Friday has been identified as 20-year-old Wilder City Councilman Ismael Fernandez. Fernandez was killed after he crashed into freightliner hauling two loaded beet trailers in Canyon County. He was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

Fernandez was elected to the wilder city council in 2015 at the age of 19 and was also studying at the College of Idaho. Friends say he was not only a member of the city council, but an advocate for the Latino community and equality.

"He was all about personal responsibility he lived for other people, he lived to help other people and that kind of wisdom is not something you often find in a 19, 20-year-old young man," Said Rebecca De Leon a friend of Fernandez.

The crash is under investigation.