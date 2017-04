NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A two-year-old has passed away after being hit by a metal soccer goal.

Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident happened Sunday in the 2300 block of Antioch Pike.

Reports stated high winds blew the heavy metal soccer goal over, striking and killing the two-year-old girl.

The young victim was identified as Melanie Espinoza Rodriguez. She was taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt where she passed away.