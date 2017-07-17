102nd Snake River Stampede bucks off this Tuesday in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho - Preparations are underway at the Ford Idaho Center for one of the largest premier rodeos in the country. The 102nd Snake River Stampede will kick off this Tuesday with a week full of events. One of the crowd favorites among kids is the Snake River Stampeders "Night Light Drill Team". Nineteen cowgirls and their horses parade around the pitch black arena covered in colored lights. It's the 20th year the Stampeders have taken the spotlight. They Perform every night during intermission. They've also taken their show to the National Finals Rodeo and the Olympics. Sunday was one of the few days the group had a chance to rehearse.



"I say a little prayer for them every night when they ride in and I don't breathe until they leave because it is dangerous. But they do a good job," said Jimmie Hurley founder of the Snake River Stampeders.



Opening night is this Tuesday with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. You can show your support for those battling cancer on Wednesday night during Stampede For the Cure. Events run through Saturday night.

