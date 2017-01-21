$1 million marijuana seizure in traffic stop

Idaho State Police say a trooper seized 387 pounds of marijuana after a traffic stop on Friday. Police say it happened at around 9:30 a.m. on I-90 at milepost 45 near Kellogg.

Police say they pulled over a black Chevrolet Tahoe, and a drug detection K-9 alerted, indicating the presence of illegal drugs. A probable cause search revealed 378 pounds of marijuana.

The two suspects were arrested for marijuana trafficking and booked into the Shoshone County Jail.

Police say the marijuana is valued in excess of 1 million dollars.