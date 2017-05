Mother's Day is this Sunday, May 14 -- but you still have plenty of time to plan and get something special for Mom.

Here are some deals and freebies she may enjoy:

Free zoo admission for Mom at zoos all over the U.S., including the Atlanta Zoo, Cincinnati Zoo, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, and several major Florida zoos. To see if your local zoo is offering a Mother's Day deal, search the zoo name and Mother's Day online.

TCBY will give Mom a free treat on Mother's Day, according to the company's Facebook page.

Hooters has free meals for Mom on Mother's Day.

Boston Market has a printable $5 off coupon for all meals on Sunday.

Carrabba's will give you $50 in free bonus cards when you buy Mom a $50 gift card (deal good through Sunday).

Outback Steakhouse will also give a $10 bonus card if you buy Mom a $50 gift card.

Olive Garden will give a $10 bonus card if you buy Mom a $50 gift card.

Ruby Tuesday will give you a $15 bonus with every $50 gift card.

Macaroni Grill has a $20 fixed-price meal deal for Mom (and anyone else), on May 13 and May 14.

Bass Pro Shops will give you a free family photo Saturday or Sunday from 12-4 p.m.

____________________________

Don't Waste Your Money is a registered trademark of the E.W. Scripps Co.

"Like" John Matarese on Facebook

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)For more DWYM reports, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com