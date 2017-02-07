How to block robocalls to your cell phone

Cohn said "a great example is a time when that car salesperson is going to try to put you behind the wheel and they are going to try to get your contact information, and believe me they are going to call and text you!"
He says you give them your temporary number, then "dispose" of it and get a new number a month later. You still have your personal cell phone number, but you never share it except with family and friends.
Kim Jones is going try some of these services, because she — like a lot of us — is at her wit's end.
"No matter how many times you tell them that you're not interested, to remove your number, still they call," she said.
Trying some of these apps on your internet-based (VOIP) cable landline or smartphone is smart, so you don't waste your money.