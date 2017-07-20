Stock up on backpacks for less than $20 at L.L. Bean
Augusta Statz
Summer's not over just yet, but that doesn't mean it's too soon to start stocking up on much-needed back to school items. From backpacks to pencils, your kids are going to need a lot of supplies to kick off the school year! Thankfully, L.L. Bean's offering 20 percent off on backpacks, kids' clothing and more to help you and your family prep for the next grade level.
According to the L.L. Bean website, the sale lasts until Aug. 27 at 11:59 p.m. EST, so there's still plenty of time to take advantage of this deal.
You'll have access to the discounted items in stores, online or through the L.L. Bean app. In other words, there's savings in your future—no matter your preferred shopping method.
Junior Original Book Pack, $19.96 after the discount (regularly $24.95)
If shopping by clicking the link through the promotional email, you'll automatically be taken to the page of select discounted items, otherwise, you can use code KIDS20 to receive your discount on eligible items at checkout.
There's a total of 275 discounted items on the sale section of the website, including everything from backpacks to rain boots. So, no matter what kind of gear your kids need, you'll likely be able to find it at L.L. Bean.
Toddlers' Puddle Stompers, $15.99 after the discount (regularly $36.95)
Discounts apply to certain Osprey items, Thule-branded products and more, so you're able to shop from multiple brands and save while this deal lasts.
L.L. Bean isn't the only brand to have already kicked off its Back To School Sale, either. Brands such as Old Navy and Dick's Sporting Goods are offering ways to save on essential items at the time of publication, too.
Once you've gotten clothing and backpacks out of the way, it's time to move on to supply shopping. Head to Staples to find discounts on calculators, notebooks and more because you guessed it—they've got a sale going on now, too.
You may have your supply shopping taken care of before summer even ends thanks to L.L. Bean, Old Navy and others. That would surely make the start of the school year less stressful, don't you agree?
The Best Deals At Walmart's Back-To-School Sale
It's not "back to school" time just yet, but it's never too soon to stock up on everything your kids are going to need to start the year off with a bang! Walmart is here to help you save as you shop essential items for the classroom and more.
The best deals from Walmart's Back To School 2017 Rollbacks Sale offer incredible opportunities to save money, so you certainly won't want to miss out.
You'll find discounts on school supplies, electronics and more when you visit Walmart.com or shop in Walmart stores.
Plus, you'll be happy to know that Walmart's not the only retailer offering ways to save before summer comes to an end. L.L. Bean, Old Navy also have Back To School sales going on. So, be sure you shop them all!
1. HP Silver Fusion Laptop
The opportunity to save $40 on a laptop is rare, so you're going to want to jump on this deal. This 15.6 inch HP Silver Fusion Laptop is on sale for $339 (originally priced at $379).
2. Casio Graphing Calculator
A graphing calculator will certainly come in handy throughout the school year, so might as well purchase one while you can save in the process. This one is marked down at $42.74 when it originally sold for $47.53.
3. Personalized Backpack
It's important for your kid to have the coolest backpack around, so choosing one with characters they love and adding a personal touch is definitely the way to go. You can save $11 when you snag this one for just $28.95 (regularly $39.95).
4. 80-Piece Art Set
This kit contains everything from oil pastels to watercolor paints and comes in a nice, wooden carrying case that you can get personalized. You can get it for just $28 when it was originally $35. What a great buy for an art-lover!
5. Snack Pack
Back to school time means you're going to need to have plenty of after school snacks. Good thing you can shop in bulk for just $4 at Walmart, right?
6. Kids' Shoes
Kids seem to outgrow shoes so quickly, so it's nice that you can get pairs they'll love to wear for an affordable price. These Shaq Boys Athletic Zip Sneakers, for example, are on sale for just $7.88 (originally $15.87), and there are plenty more discounted shoe styles where these came from.
7. Hand Sanitizer
Back to school time means exposure to more people and more germs for you and your family. So, stock up on plenty of hand sanitizer to get you through the school year. You can get these refill packs for just $18.64 when they were originally priced at $29.99.
Start saving on back to school purchases today!