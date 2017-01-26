How much money can you earn by simply watching TV?

Do you like watching TV? Sure you do.

Then you may want to know about companies that promise to pay you for watching TV. But is it a couch potato's dream, or a waste of your time?



No matter what you want to do these days, there's an app for that, and sometimes an app that can pay you money for your video habit.



One is Perk.TV, where you have to watch specific ads during shows, answer a question, then earn points toward stuff you can buy.



Another is Viggle, an app like Shazzam that listens to the program you're watching and rewards you points toward store gift stores.

Both are legitimate: The only cost to you is your time and giving up some of your privacy when it comes to what you're watching.

A third site called RewardTV recently shut down.

But from the "doesn't that stink" file, the reviews say you're not going to make more than a few dollars from these apps.



The website DoesItReallyWork.org investigated these programs, and says you might make a few dollars a week. But it says using these apps is like going to Chuck E. Cheese, and finding that all your tickets will buy only some little token, not any of the big prizes you really want.



Bottom line: These sites are legitimate, but I wouldn't quit my day job.

As always, don't waste your money.

