Are Chip and Joanna quitting HGTV for new jobs?

"I called and asked him, 'Who owns this company?'" Zillich said. "And he told me Ivanka Trump. And I told him this can't be 'the' Ivanka."
But the phone rep told her it, indeed, was Ivanka's cream.
A Google search found Ivanka Trump's photo on several fake news reports for skin cream.
Only this time, the product was Illium Cream, not Satin Youth. Another time, it was a product called Bisou Wrinkle cream.
All three ads, though, are identical to the Derma Folia ad, supposedly Joanna Gaines' new skin care line.
They all feature the exact same model — and same $4 "risk-free trial" with the same 14-day return period before you are charged $99.
We have emailed these products several times for more information, but they have never gotten back.
What you need to know
Joanna Gaines has not launched any such line of skin cream.
She has nothing to do with Derma Folia.
She is not leaving HGTV.
Ivanka Trump is not selling anti-wrinkle cream, either.
We traced these products to a warehouse in Utah, but people there told us they did not know who was behind it. They also have a post office box in Santa Ana, California, that is also the address of a number of nutritional supplements.