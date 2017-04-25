Teen gets prom date with Legoland proposal

A San Diego, California-area teen made the most of his job at Legoland California this weekend when he turned a day at work into a special invitation.

Ryan, a junior at Rancho Buena Vista High School, set up a unique "prom-posal" during an underwater dive show to help him ask Sea Life Aquarium worker Julz to the prom.

In the middle of a show about Earth Day, a diver opened a scroll that read: "Julz, let's make it O-FISH-AL! Prom?"

Ryan gave Julz, who is also a junior at Rancho Buena Vista High, a Lego rose and she responded to his question with a yes.