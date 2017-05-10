Gifts for Mom: 12 ideas based on her zodiac sign

The day to celebrate your Mom, Mommy, Momma, whatever you call her, is coming up fast! Are you at a loss of what to get her this year that isn't the typical flowers, jewelry, card, or pair of slippers gift?

Why not let her zodiac sign do the gift picking for you?

Here are 12 gift ideas for the Mama in your life, based on her birth sign.

1. Aries

Aries moms value their "me time". Indulge your mom with a massage or one of her favorite books to curl up with when it's time for her to enjoy her alone time.

2. Taurus

Tauruses like to teach around the clock and sometimes need a hint to take a break. The perfect gift for a Taurus mom would be a spa day to take her mind off the kids for once.

3. Gemini

Gemini moms are always up on the current trends, tricks, and hacks. Keep your mom up to date by getting her the newest tech gadget for home or work; maybe a robot that can clean up for her for a change?

4. Cancer

Cancer sign moms love being around her family and friends so she can nurture them. Gather a few of her favorite people to have a surprise brunch or lunch with her so she can be nurtured, but still be surrounded by people she loves.

5. Leo

Moms that are Leos love to talk about their kids. Get them a photo album or scrapbook of some of your cutest throwback moments.

6. Virgo

Virgo moms love trivia and details. Take her to a museum of art, history, whatever she's into! She'll love learning new things and doing it with her favorite people.

7. Libra

Libra sign moms love to stop and smell the roses and won't skip on spending to cheer up or celebrate with her kids. Treat her to a fancy day out, mani-pedis, boutique shopping and lunch at a fancy restaurant she loves.

8. Scorpio

Scorpio moms can run a tight ship and are often then head honchos at home. Feed their leadership side with an activity that puts them in the driver's seat: figuratively, like at an escape room outing, or literally, like at a go-karting track!

9. Sagittarius

Sagittarius moms love to learn about other cultures. Get her a meaningful mother gift made by artisans in another country or something in a different language!.

10. Capricorn

Capricorns are known for their determination and hard work. They can be perfectionists and work hard to be that way, so consider thanking them for all that they do with something like a Mother of the Year award plaque.

11. Aquarius

Aquarius moms like to nurture your children's adventurous sides. Give them a gift that brings back the memories of extracurricular sports or vacations to cool locations!

12. Pisces

Pisces moms like to nurture through food, so the latest kitchen gadget or a kitchen tool she's had her eye on would make the perfect gift.

What are you getting your Mama Bear for Mother's Day this year? Tell us on our Facebook page, @TheListShowTV.