Win a family four pack to the Caldwell Night Rodeo for Patriot Night

Fire Weather Warning issued July 17 at 3:12AM MDT expiring July 17 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander

Fire Weather Watch issued July 16 at 3:17AM MDT expiring July 17 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander