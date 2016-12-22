What's Going on this Week Dec 23-25th, powered by This is Boise

BOISE - -

ThisisBoise.com has all of this week’s best events from Tubing to the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl… not to mention a Christmas Day visit from Santa Claus. We hope to see you out in our "treasured valley" spreading holiday cheer over this winter break.

For the Family:

Santa Visits Brundage and the Activity Barn

What does Santa like to do after delivering all those toys? Hit the slopes of course! We have just confirmed that Santa Claus will be spreading holiday cheer from 10 am – noon Christmas day at Brundage. Then from 1 – 3 pm, head downtown to the Activity Barn for tubing and photos in his sleigh. Look for his friend Bruno, the Brundage Bear, to make an appearance, too! For more info go here.





Little Women

Treasure Valley Children’s Theater presents Little Women. In this affecting, delightful adaptation of Alcott's classic novel, the four spirited March sisters – Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy – endeavor to sustain their family in the absence of their father, who is away fighting the Civil War. Led by their devoted Marmee and accompanied by music from the period, each girl struggles to overcome her own limitations to become the best version of herself, even in the midst of disease, jealousy, and poverty.

Appropriate for ages 8+ (very mild language, more mature content dealing with love, loss and family issues)

SHOW DATES: Saturday December 24, 11am & 3pm

LOCATION: 703 N. Main St., Meridian





For Everyone:

2016 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Are you ready for some Football? Tonight, yes tonight, the Mountain West Conference faces off with the Mid-America Conference in this year’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl! Be a part of this sports show-down between the Idaho Vandals and the Colorado Rams; get your tickets today!





For the Night Owl:

Jingle Jamboree at Neurolux

Before you head out of town for the holiday weekend, spend Friday, December 23 at the Jingle Jamboree. Bar games, video skits, seven bands, and holiday cheer will fill the Neurolux starting at 8:00pm. Proceeds from the $5+ cover will go to benefit the Boise homeless. More info can be found here.

For the Community:

Boise Rescue Mission

The Boise Rescue Mission always needs volunteers, but never more desperately than at Christmas time. Give yourself, your family and the community a real gift; the gift of time. Volunteer to help out on Christmas.

United Way and Serve Idaho

If you are looking for more opportunities to volunteer in your community this is a really great resource that will allow you to search for ways to volunteer. Don’t be afraid to go out of your way to be kind, to show love, and to lend a hand. Not just at this time of the year, but at all times.