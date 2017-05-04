WHAT TO DO: Derby parties and monster trucks

Spend the night at the Zoo! Be guided through the Zoo in the evening and the morning, learn about their habitats, behavior, and how they’re taken care of. In the morning, enjoy a continental breakfast! $45 for FoZB passholders and City of Boise residents, $50 for nonresidents. For more information, click here!
The Malicious Monster Truck Tour will be making it’s way through Meridian this weekend. Enjoy the professionals, and cheer on local drivers during the Whelen Modifieds Double Mains! Door open at 4:30 on both days, for ticket information, click here!
A full day of music with two stages, band workshops, local music video showcase, hotline empathy experience, and of course, food! $5 donation suggested and benefits the Boise Hive and Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline! For more information, click here!
Unlimited french toast and $3 mimosas are the special of the day, but don’t worry, there’s more on the menu for those who don’t have a sweet tooth, the Graduate Breakfast Burrito will be sure to satisfy your taste buds! For more information, click here!