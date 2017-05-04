WHAT TO DO: Derby parties and monster trucks

For the Family:

Snooze at the Zoo at Zoo Boise

May 5, 2017

Spend the night at the Zoo! Be guided through the Zoo in the evening and the morning, learn about their habitats, behavior, and how they’re taken care of. In the morning, enjoy a continental breakfast! $45 for FoZB passholders and City of Boise residents, $50 for nonresidents. For more information, click here!

Monster Trucks at Meridian Speedway

May 5 & 6, 2017

The Malicious Monster Truck Tour will be making it’s way through Meridian this weekend. Enjoy the professionals, and cheer on local drivers during the Whelen Modifieds Double Mains! Door open at 4:30 on both days, for ticket information, click here!



For Everyone:

MayDay Micro Music Festival at Visual Arts Collective

May 6, 2017

A full day of music with two stages, band workshops, local music video showcase, hotline empathy experience, and of course, food! $5 donation suggested and benefits the Boise Hive and Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline! For more information, click here!

Brunch at Even Stevens Sandwiches

May 7, 2017

Unlimited french toast and $3 mimosas are the special of the day, but don’t worry, there’s more on the menu for those who don’t have a sweet tooth, the Graduate Breakfast Burrito will be sure to satisfy your taste buds! For more information, click here!

For the Adult

Summer Kick off Party at Fatty's Bar

May 6, 2017

Celebrate school being out with Fatty’s Bar on Saturday night, tons of drink specials, including $3 wells for students with ID, and a $100 giveaway! For more info, click here!

Kentucky Derby at Whiskey Bar

May 6, 2017

Enjoy watching the Kentucky Derby at Whiskey Bar this weekend! Win prizes & giveaways, along with drink specials! For more information, click here!