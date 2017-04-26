WHAT TO DO: Summer is coming, get fit outside this weekend.

For Everyone:

Free Spartan Workout w/ Camp Rhino Boise

April 29, 2017 | 9AM-11AM

Prepare for Spartan race day with a FREE Spartan Workout! This is for all abilities, learn new training techniques while making new friends in the community. For more information and registration, click here!

Yoga on the Blue at Boise State

Aprli 29, 2017 | 10AM-11AM

Join this annual BSU tradition of Yoga on the blue turf! Free for BSU students, $10 for everyone else, cash only! Please bring your own yoga mat. For more information, click here!





For the Adults:

Hyde Park Beer & Wine Expo

April 29, 2017 | 2PM-10PM

Head out to Hyde Park at the 13th St Pub for the Hyde Park Beer & Wine Expo, back by popular demand! Entry is $25 which includes 4 tasting tokens and delicious food, after 6pm is 21+ only. For more information, click here!

Aura: Sour Beer Experience at Payette Brewing

April 29, 2017 | 4PM-8PM

Get exclusive access inside Payette’s brewery for an evening featuring over twenty sour beers. Enjoy seminars, unlimited beer samples, and food pairings. Tickets are $60, for more information on what entry includes, click here!





For the Family:

Kids Fun Fest at Expo Idaho

April 29, 2017 | 9AM-5PM

Bring the kiddos to Expo Idaho for Kids Fun Fest! Complete with fun zones for all ages, bounce houses, face paintings, pettings zoos, and much more! Admission is $6, children under 6 are free! For more information, click here!

Family Fun Pet Expo at Expo Idaho

April 29, 2017 | 9AM-5PM

Along with the Kids Expo is also the Family Fun Pet Expo! The kids will love the pet contests, traditional family pets as well as a variety of rare and beautiful animals! Admission is $6, children under 6 are free! For more information, click here!