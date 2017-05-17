WHAT TO DO: Russian Food, Music and More

Russian Food Festival
May 19th & 20th, 2017 | 11AM - 8PM
The 12th Annual Russian Food Festival is this weekend! Swing by for one of Boise's most eagerly anticipated food events and enjoy icon painting, guided tours of the church and, of course, great food. The menu will include beef stroganoff, shish-kebab, stuffed peppers, Russian crepes, piroshky, chebureki, borscht, salads and an assortment of desserts. For more information, click here!
Saturday, May 20th, 2017 | 9AM - 4PM
This Saturday head on down to El Korah Shrine Center for the Record Show and Swap! Vinyl Dealers and Indie record stores from three states will have rarities, discounts, and thousands of albums covering a range genres. Pie Hole will also be there to serve up deliciously hot slices. For more information, click here!
Paws in the Park
Saturday, May 20th, 2017 | 10AM - 1PM
Head over to Storey Bark Park to pick up free one-year Meridian dog licenses! Check out dog-related exhibits, services and demos; and meet some dogs available for adoption. Plus music, prizes, food, beverages and more. For more information, click here!
For The Family: Paint the Town 2017 Kickoff Event
Saturday, May 20th, 2017 | 11AM - 2PM
The Boise community is invited to join NeighborWorks Boise to celebrate 35 years of beautifying homes and neighborhoods through the Paint the Town volunteer program. You'll enjoy food, entertainment and activities for the whole family! For more information, click here!
Family Fun Nights Kickoff
Saturday, May 20th, 2017 | 3PM - 6PM
Help kick off the Nampa Rec Center's Family Fun Nights summer program. You'll enjoy free range balls, a bounce house, food, and lots of fun games. After the kickoff enjoy discounted green fees on the Wee-9 as part of the regular Family Fun Nights. So get the family together and enjoy a night of golf and fun! For more information, click here!
International Museum Day
Sunday, May 21st, 2017 | 12PM - 4 PM
Sample some of Boise's museums all in one place at the Boise Museum Association's International Museum Day! Experience family-friendly games, activities, crafts, live birds, exhibits, food trucks, and more! Discover the captivating history of Idaho and its people. Free admission at the Idaho Botanical Garden and Old Idaho Penitentiary! For more information, click here!
For the Adult ArtBike Tour with ST(r)EAM Coffee & Tea Bike
Saturday, May 20th, 2017 | 1:30PM - 4:30 PM
Follow on your bike in and around the Surel Mitchell Live Work Create District of Garden City. You’ll meet at Surel's Place, bring your bike a half hour before the tour begins and enjoy a complimentary cup of coffee or tea from ST(r)EAM Coffee & Tea Bike. Each of the artists will share their work and space with you. For more information, click here!
ODESZA
Saturday, May 20th, 2017 | 7PM
As part of the annual Summerfield Concert Series at Memorial Stadium, check out ODESZA live! The Seattle-based electronic duo bring their pop-infused dreaminess, addictive drums and fathoms-deep bass to town to kick off the summer concert season. Special guests, Slow Magic and Fakear. For more information, click here!
Oceans Are Zeroes Album Release Party
Saturday, May 20th, 2017 | 8PM - 11:30PM
Help celebrate the anticipated release of Oceans Are Zeroes new album! Performing live at Neurolux with special guests Paul Travis and Lerk! For more information, click here!