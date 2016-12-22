The fog wasn't quite as thick across most of the valley this morning, with the exception of the western end of the valley, but a Dense Fog Advisory is still in place through 11AM for the Treasure Valley and the west central mountains.

After the fog dissipates, though, skies will be mostly sunny and clear, though temperatures remain well below normal. Highs this afternoon will reach the low 20s in the Lower Treasure Valley, upper 20s in the Upper Valley, and the low 20s up in the mountains.