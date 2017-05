Homestead Bar and Grill is a full service restaurant. A rustic feel, 40 rotating handles of craft to local beers, tons of of tv's. Great food and staff.

Recipe

3 oz Sminoff Vodka

1.5 oz Fresh Lime juice

17 oz 3 Bar Bloody

Olive, peppercini, green bean, onion, celery, cheese burger slider, baked pretzel, chicken wing, house chili and a sidecar of beer.