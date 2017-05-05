SYSCO KITCHEN: My Father's Place Veggie Nut Burger
8:27 AM, May 5, 2017
Forged from over 28 years of tradition, My Father’s Place is a family owned-and-operated restaurant that blends just the right amount of vintage charm, contemporary style, and unforgettable tastes to create a dining experience that transcends generations.
The menu at My Father’s Place boasts some of the best charbroiled burgers, fries and shakes in the great state of Idaho. The thick and creamy, made-to-order Mile High Shakes are packed with generous amounts of flavors and are limited in taste only by the imagination.
For those who can’t survive on milkshakes alone, frozen treats are best paired with thick cut Idaho fries and one of the fresh, never frozen, artesian burgers – aptly named to pay tribute to local influences. Most notably is Paula’s World Famous Veggie Nut Burger, which is packed with protein and dragged through the garden.
The employees always enjoy seeing familiar faces, making new friends and providing the best possible service. Eating at My Father’s Place is not just another meal, it is a McCall Tradition.