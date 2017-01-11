It's cold outside, but there's a lot of hot things to do around town

Hello Snowpacalypse 2017! There are two kinds of people when Mother Nature drops the Arctic Circle on your house; those who play and those who hibernate. ThisisBoise.com has activities for both. So whether you’re counting down the days for some weekend slopes, or stockpiling hot cocoa wrapped in a blanket next to your furnace – we have something to entertain you during this icy cold winter we must undergo.

For Everyone:

Idaho Laugh Fest

This has got a little something for everyone. Improvs, workshops, standup; some for the family, and some not so much. Creator, and contributing Comedian, Megan Bryant has made something very unique here in Idaho; a Comedy Event that lasts 4 days and contains 60 different people. Truly becoming one of those things that makes Boise, Boise. Check it out!

Standup Paddle Board Intro at the West Boise YMCA

Do you need a little summery fun to help get you through Snowmagedon? The West Boise YMCA has an indoor pool and is offering this Standup Paddle Board Intro Class (amongst others). It may be below freezing outside, but you can paddle along in the warm pool, watching the cold pedestrians brave the snow. Check it out!

Toyota Ski Free Day at Brundage

Did you say “Ski Free Day”? Heck yes we did! Toyota sponsors this day of free skiing at Brundage Resort. Head up to Brundage Mountain this Friday in your Toyota and get a free lift ticket (driver only). So for those of you snow bunnies without passes, and in need of a good time in all this snow, check it out!

For the Night Owl:

Beer & Gear Fest at Brundage

This is for the real ski bums, the snow loving Nordic folk who love the bite of the frost on their noses, and woosh of the wind in their hair. Brundage invites you to a Beer and Gear Fest sure to be a blast. Check it out!

For the Community:

Yoga Class for Veterans

Here is a unique event for Veterans. Yoga is a great way to meditate, stretch, and relieve stress. Team River Runner Boise and the Idaho Veterans Wellness Center will be starting weekly yoga sessions beginning on Saturday, January 14 from noon – 1. The class is for our veterans who are working through or dealing with some form of disability, however, you may bring an adult companion along (spouse or partner). Check it out!