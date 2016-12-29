Here's what's Going on for New Years Eve weekend, powered by This is Boise

The end of 2016 is finally upon us. It’s been a long yearn – one full of surprise, tragedy, and division; but there is one thing that we are all united on and that is ringing in the New Year with joy and hope! Hope for a better next year, hope for better resolve, hope for a stronger community. ThisisBoise.com hopes that wherever you are for the New Year, you embrace those around you and sprint into 2017 ready to make the world a better place!

Family:

Ice Skating at the Village at Meridian

After all of the Christmas fun and excitement has faded, and the sugar high worn off; parents are looking for activities that will help children get all those winter wiggles out. Ice Skating at the Village is always a great family adventure that will leave your kids ready for a nap… and subsequently leaving you a few moments of rest! Check it out!

Light Up the Sky for New Years at Brundage

Winter Fireworks are THE BEST!!! Just imagine it. The crisp night air, a blanket of glittery white snow in the star light, and bursts of color popping in the night sky. This is the place to be with your family on NYE. Ring in the New Year at Brundage and enjoy the spectacular light display reflect off of the frosted foothills below. Check it out!

Everyone:

Last Weekend for the Winter Garden aGlow

Boise Natives know that one of the most beloved winter events in the Valley is the Winter Garden aGlow. This magical garden all lit up in the wintery night will mystify your little ones… and if you don’t have little ones yet, it’s the perfect place to go on a winter date. Twinkling lights, your breath in the air, and a few dark corners all create a romantic evening perfect for holding hands (can we get an “oooo-la-la?”). Check it out!

Fourth Annual Idaho® Potato Drop

What is the strangest thing you can drop on NYE? That’s right, a potato… and this potato isn’t hot, but this NYE event is. AND this year there is even a heated tent for the families! Come out and be a part of this year’s dropping of the giant potato. Check it out!

Community:

Polar Bear Challenge

One of Boise’s New Year staples, The Polar Bear Challenge. This event is not for the faint of heart… but for those brave few willing to run into the ice cold waters of Lucky Peak, it’s an unforgettable event. There is nothing quite like it. Are you cool enough to handle the Polar Bear Challenge? Check it out!

Nightlife:

Heavy Metal New Year’s Eve at Knitting Factory

Who’s ready for some ROCK? The Knitting Factory is hosting a Heavy Metal NYE Party for all of those Metal Heads looking for a hard core way to ring in the New Year. Check it out!

Masquerade Black & White Ball at Barbacoa

This year's Barbacoa NYE Party will be all about that Bling! Glitz, Glam and Sparkle your way into 2017. There will be hand passed Hors d'oeuvres, a Midnight Champagne Toast, and a Live DJ at this swanky NYE Party. So, if you’re all about that bling, ‘bout that bling, no drama; this is your NYE Party. Imbibe in your finery at Barbacoa. Check it out!

ComedySportz

Comedy fans, and humans in the valley with a sense of humor will love this NYE Party. It’s improv, it’s comedy, it’s a sport? Curious? You should be. If this year has left you needing to laugh more than ever, this is your NYE Party. Check it out!