7 gift ideas for Mother's Day

It's time to honor that special woman in your life. Mother's Day is approaching, and whether you are buying for your mother, your wife, or both, consider some inexpensive alternatives or ways to save money on classic Mother's Day gifts.

Flowers – Flowers are a popular Mother's Day present, but you don’t necessarily have to pay flower shop prices. Instead of paying for a vase and the extra arrangement costs, find your own simple vase and make your own arrangement. You can find inexpensive yet beautiful flower bundles at most supermarkets that you can turn into a lovely bouquet on your own. Take the time to find out what types of flowers she prefers and which property is the most important to her (color, appearance, fragrance, etc.)

Plants/Landscaping – Mother's Day is the perfect time of year to put out most new plants. Farmer's markets and local gardening society meetings/sales can be great places to pick up plants without paying holiday markup at home improvement stores or nurseries.

Handmade Gifts – A well-thought out handmade gift can be worth far more to your mother than the money you spent. For example, customize a picture frame with sentimental mementoes and insert her favorite family picture. If you are a knitter, make her an afghan or a scarf. An Internet search of "Mother's Day DIY gifts" should spur your imagination and help you find a project that your mother will love within your price range and skill set.

Refurbishing Projects – Does she have a favorite piece of furniture that is in need of repair or refinishing? If it's in your skill set to do so, consider tackling this project. It might be difficult, or unwise, to do this as a surprise, so you may want to make the offer first.

Hobby Accessories – Does your mother have a favorite hobby such as knitting or gardening — or perhaps she likes to golf or rebuild vintage Chevys? Regardless of her hobby, find subtle ways to find out what accessories she needs. Take an interest in her hobby and you are likely to find a suitable choice. Shop well in advance so you can take advantage of any coupons or sales related to her hobby if you can, and try to use your credit card rewards. You can check your credit score and apply for credit cards with top rewards for free at MoneyTips.

Gift Cards – Got a hard-to-please mom? Consider gift cards so she can redeem them whenever she wants for whatever she wants.

Mother's Day is chock full of sales, rebates, and coupon opportunities. Make sure you check your local stores, newspapers, and websites/social media for deals related to your choice.

Whatever you decide to shop for or make, start early. You will generally have the best selection and avoid pre-holiday markups. If you are making a Mother's Day present, starting early gives you a little extra cushion in case you have a mishap. Mom probably won't mind if her homemade gift is a bit late, but why take the chance?

The most important thing of all is to know your mother's likes and dislikes. It's a good idea to notice potential gift ideas throughout the year and stash them away for future reference. You are more likely to come through with a pleasant surprise that way (but make sure she hasn't already bought the item for herself).

With a little time and effort, you can make Mother's Day even more special. However, don’t forget to give your Mom the most important gift of all — your time and attention. This last gift on our list may not cost you a dime, but Mom will value it most of all. Let her know that you love her and would do anything for her, not just on Mother's Day but throughout the year as well.

