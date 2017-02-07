WHAT TO DO: Running in your underwear, basketball and ballet.

For Everyone:

Winter Repertory at Ballet Idaho

This weekend is your only chance to see Ballet Idaho’s Winter Repertory! We’ve been looking forward to this show all season- this highly anticipated performance will feature elegant, comedic, and provocative choreography to cultivate a unique experience for the viewer. Throw in a score played by local Boise Musicians, and you have one can’t-miss event! Snag your tickets and find out more here!

Harlem Globetrotters at the Ford Idaho Center

The Original Harlem Globetrotters will be in the Treasure Valley this Thursday for their 2016-2017 tour. This interactive family friendly show is jam-packed with amazing basketball skills that is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat! Reserve your spot here!

Cupid’s Undie Run

This Saturday run wild through downtown Boise in your Undies- we aren’t kidding. The Children’s Tumor Foundation is hosting a 4 hour long party with a “mile-ish” run in the middle. Last year they raised 3.5 million dollars for the children’s tumor foundation and are hoping to hit 4 million this year, help ‘em make it happen and register here!





#BoiseAfterHours:

Tim Northern at Liquid

Grab a cocktail while you get a good laugh in this weekend (Thursday-Sunday) at Liquid Lounge with Tim Northern. With a comedy style described as “a unique combination of intellect and fun-filled observation”, you’ll be laughing until your abs are sore. Buy your tickets here!

Beer Prom

In honor of Valentine’s Day, Powderhaus Brewing is hosting “Beer Prom” this Saturday. This means that it is time to bust out your old tuxedos and 80’s Prom dresses and hustle your buns on over to Powderhaus for a night of beer, dancing, and crowning of the Beer Prom King or Queen. This event goes from 7-11 PM, is 21+, and is TOTALLY FREE! Happy Valentine’s Day and Beer Prom to you, fellow Idahoans!

Chocolate & Wine, Oh-So Fine! at Ste Chapelle Winery

This Saturday and Sunday make your way over to Ste Chapelle Winery for an afternoon of live tunes and wine and chocolate pairings. Ste Chapelle will be serving up flights of their favorite wines paired perfectly with chocolate selections while you take in the stunning views of the Snake River Valley. Tickets are $15 in advance, and $20 at the door, get yours here!

For Your Valentine:

ThisisBoise.com Guide to Valentines Day in the Treasure Valley

Valentine’s Day is less than a week away folks! If you’re still looking for the perfect way to spoil your sweetheart, we’ve got you covered. Be sure to check out our guide with date night ideas for the big day!