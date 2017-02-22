WHAT TO DO: Dance the night away, hit an Open Mic and party at Mardi Gras

For Everyone

Dance Marathon at Boise State

This weekend is the Boise State Dance Marathon! From 3 PM on Friday to 8 AM Saturday morning, hundreds of students will stand on their feet and dance for seventeen hours to show their dedication to the children, families, and hospitals that the Dance Marathon Supports. Directly impacted by this event will be our local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital of Boise. Find out more about this event and how you can get involved here! #ForTheKids

Open Mic Night at the District Coffee House

Live poetry, comedy, storytelling, spoken word, and music, whatever your creative game is- The District is your outlet for it this weekend! Saturday night from 7:30 - 9:30 PM, head over to one of our favorite local coffee shops to hear/watch fellow Boiseans share their talents (and if you’re feeling bold, share yours)! Friendly reminder from The District: please keep it appropriate for the fam! :)

Proof Boise’s 6th Bday

This weekend one of our favorite local businesses is turning 6 years old! Head over to Proof Eyewear’s Flagship store on 9th street this Friday from 6-9 PM for their birthday party. In the shop they’ll have Payette Brewing handing out free samples, Red Light Challenge playing live music, birthday cake, giveaways, pinatas and confetti- all the good things you need for a proper celebration! This event is family-friendly, so feel free to bring the whole crew.

(Psssst- we’re giving away a pair of sunglasses from Proof on our @thisisboise Instagram RIGHT NOW! Hop on over to our Instagram to enter to win!)

For the Nightowl

Amaranthe at Knit

Cutting loose at a concert is one of our favorite ways to unwind on the weekend, and Knitting Factory is always prepared to help make that happen! This Friday night, Amaranthe will be performing at the Knitting Factory along with Failure Anthem, Citizen Zero, Cypher 16 and Smash Into Pieces! If metal music is your jam, then you do not want to miss this show. Tickets are $17.50 in advance and $20 the day of, get yours here!

Mardi Gras Masquerade at Mardi Gras Boise

This Saturday, dress up in your masquerade attire and head over to Mardi Gras Ballroom for the first annual “Masqued”! This masquerade party will have bass music provided by SQUNTO and a full bar for ages 21+. (Ages 16+ are welcome wit ID, 18+ only after midnight.) Psssst- you get a discounted entry with mask and costume! Find out more here.









Red Carpet Oscar Party at Bodovino Ristorante

Ladies, looking for the perfect girl’s night out? From 4-11 PM on Sunday, Bodovino at the Village at Meridian will be hosting the ultimate Oscars party! Dress up, walk the red carpet, blow kisses to the paparazzi, watch The Oscars and enjoy a glass of vino!

Get Movin’

Couch to 5K Kick-Off

Ever committed to training for a race before and it just somehow doesn’t happen? Fleet Feet Sports Meridian wants to help you reach your running goals this spring! This Saturday, they will be launching a 10 week 5K training course. The best part? It’s only $25. “I’m not a runner,” you say? No worries, you only need to be able to walk 1 mile to do this program. Sign up and get more info here!