Pawn Stars' Chumlee is opening a candy store

Pawn Star's Chumlee is branching away from the family business and trying his hand at selling sweets.

Chumlee's Candy on the Boulevard store will open in the Pawn Plaza in Las Vegas, Nevada. As one of the show's most likeable characters, Chumlee will bring his jovial spirit to his own shop and play the role of a Las Vegas Willy Wonka.

There's no word on whether Chumlee's new store will be the focus of a reality television show, but regardless, there should be a fair share of high jinks occurring in the candy store.

Chumlee, whose real name is Austin Lee Russell, took a plea deal in 2016 after multiple guns and drugs found in his Las Vegas home. Since then, he has made an effort to rehab his image, making multiple public appearances and donating to local charities.