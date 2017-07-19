WHAT TO DO: Rodeo time, Haggle Fest, Tubeapalooza and more

For Everyone

Snake River Stampede

July 18th - 22nd | Schedule Available Here!

Recognized as one of the top 20 rodeos in the USA, the Snake River Stampede has been a popular event for almost a century. It showcases the skills and talents of the world's best cowboys and cowgirls in a huge lineup of events including saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, bareback bronc riding, calf roping, team roping and tie-down roping, barrel racing, bull riding, and the Stampeders Night Light Drill Team. Click here for more info!

GEM State Gaming Convention

July 21st - 23rd | Schedule Available Here!

The GEM State Gaming Convention provides entertainment in the form of gaming! Covering video games, both LAN gaming and console gaming, card games, like Magic the Gathering, Vanguard and Pokemon, roleplaying games like Pathfinder and D&D, and board games. With the goal in mind to help the gaming community here in Idaho grow and come together as one big scene! Click here for more info!

10 Barrel Boise Tubeapalooza

July 22nd | 5PM - 10PM

The Boise River may be closed to tubers during this year's Tubeapalooza, but don't you worry. There'll be a giant waterslide, beer, food, live music, games and everything else you could need for a fun summer party. Live music by Cedar Teeth, Diggin' Dirt, and Object Heavy! Awesome food trucks include Mad Mac and Wetos Locos! All proceeds will be donated to Idaho Rivers United! Click here for more info!



Boise Hive Hagglefest

July 22nd & 23rd | Sat. 12PM - 8PM & Sun. 12PM - 5PM

More than just a music gear swap or trade fair, it's about building the Boise musical community and recognizing people who rock. There will be lots of gear, some big local collectors plus whatever walks through the door. Also many resourceful people, experts, tradesmen and craftsmen around to help fulfill your needs as you travel the path of the musician. Plus live music on the Boise Hive community room stage. All proceeds benefit the nonprofit, which provides a safe, all-ages, sober space for growing a supportive, creative musical community in Idaho. Click here for more info!



Goddess Fest 2017

July 22nd & 23rd | Sat. 10AM - 9PM & Sun. 10AM - 5PM

Join the fun this weekend with delicious food, locally crafted goods, live performances, family and unity, and free experiences throughout the event. Enjoy the wonderful peaceful atmosphere that Goddess Fest brings to Julia Davis Park! Click here for more info!

Family Friendly Events

Summer Fun Family Event

July 22nd | 9AM - 3PM

Enjoy fun with the whole family at this Candyland-themed event at Julius Kleiner Park! Featuring fresh squeezed lemonade, K&R Kettle CoRn, Vickers Bubble Balls, GoodBs Hand Smoked Meats, The Rusty Dog, Daisy's Italian Ice and Gelati, Tacos y Tortas El Paco, Wrestle Club, Cast Iron, Climbing, jumpers, games, vendors and so much more. Click here for more info!



Bown Crossing Block Party

July 21st | 4PM - 8PM

Hang out with your favorite Bown Crossing businesses at this block party. Shops will be open late for you to explore, and you'll enjoy live music, scavenger hunt, kid's activities, giveaways, refreshments and tons of specials. Click here for more info!



Family Slide Nights

Fridays & Saturdays | 6PM - 10PM

Enjoy unlimited access to water attractions as the sun sets on Roaring Springs. Take an additional $5 off admission when you take any flavor Coke or Sprite can (one empty can per person), plus $5 add-on for same-day Full Day or PM Plunge ticket holders. Friday and Saturday nights through Saturday, Aug. 26th. Click here for more info!

Super Run 5K

July 22nd | 8 AM - 12 PM

Be a Hero. Help a Cause. Join the Run. Grab your cape and fly over to The Super Run, a national series of Superhero-themed 5K fun runs that partner with nonprofit organizations to put on events to help raise funds and awareness for their cause. Heroes and villains are all welcome. Be sure to get your picture in front of the Superhero photo screen, get an official event Superhero cape and finisher's medal, and enjoy the fun for all ages. The Super Run is here to make your day! Click here for more info!

Treasure Valley Nightowls

July 20th - 22nd | Starts at 6:30PM

Dress to regress to a time when alcohol was illegal and all the dames and gents would go to a secret location to wet their whistles. There's going to be a murder and you'll be there to help solve the crime. Expect lots of fun with this one. You can just enjoy the show or eat a four-course dinner, too. Doors for dinner open at 6:15PM, additional shows in August. Click here for more info!

July 21st | Starts at 8PM

Tour de Fat Battle of the Bands features two local bands competing for the opportunity to play the main stage for the Fat Tire Tour de Fat at the Idaho Botanical Garden on Aug. 12. Audience members vote with their dollars, and all proceeds go to Boise Bicycle Project, Southwest Idaho Mountain Bike Association and Treasure Valley Cycling Association. With Parade of Bad Guys and Jonathan Warren and the Billy Goats. Click here for more info!



IHFF Summer Screams: Nightmare on Elm Street Pajama Party

July 21st | Starts at 8PM

Who doesn’t want to see Johnny Depp circa 80’s in a crop top?! A group of teenagers fall prey to a disfigured midnight mangler who torments them in their dreams, then kills them in reality. Admission includes a beer, and there'll be prizes for best pajamas and best Freddy. For ages 21 and older. Click here for more info!

July 21st | 7PM - 10PM

Discover Center of Idaho is excitedly planning their next Adult Night, Sharks After Dark! Keep the kiddos at home and discover the worlds of water and sharks with with their in-house exhibition, H2Whoa! and the world renowned, Planet Sharks. Proof Eyewear is hosting a Sea Creature Pinewood Derby, purchase your derby cars with your tickets and pick them up anytime after Friday, June 30th to create your creature and win a prize for fastest or most creative car (only 30 race spots available). Click here for more info!