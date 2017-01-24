What is the Incredible Age Expo?

Saturday April 1st, you’re invited to join us for the first-ever Incredible Age Expo at Expo Idaho. 

As you walk up closer to the intersection of late in career and early retirement, questions arise.

If you’re like some of us – in late career or early retirement – questions come to mind that never really occurred to us before as we were raising our now-grown families.  Am I ready for retirement?  What’ll I do with the extra time?  Are there new investment tools I should consider?  And what about transitioning from employer-facilitated coverage to Medicare? 

But it’s not all about investments and insurance. 

Some of us will upgrade our homes, others downsize and find a new address.  Some will travel, whether that’s hopping on a plane, a cruise or hitting the road for a “where you want, when you want” adventure.  Still others start a part-time second career or learn something they’ve always wanted to learn. 

