Is a Led Zeppelin reunion in the works?

Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, and John Paul Jones of Led Zepplin arrive for a dinner for Kennedy honorees hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton at the U.S. Department of State on December 1, 2012 in Washington, DC.
Is a Led Zeppelin band reunion in the works?
Fans on social media are questioning whether this is the case after Singer Robert Plant posted a message saying "Any time now ... ." It did not have further explanation.
The English rock band formed 50 years ago.
One of Led Zeppelin's most popular and influential tracks is "Stairway to Heaven," composed by Plant and guitarist Jimmy Page and released in 1971.