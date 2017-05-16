Country singer Loretta Lynn reportedly improving after stroke

Light Rain
NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 19: Loretta Lynn performs during the 16th Annual Americana Music Festival & Conference at Ascend Amphitheater on September 19, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music)
TENNESSEE - A week after suffering a stroke, 85-year-old Loretta Lynn's health is improving.
The information was posted to her website, www.lorettalynn.com. The statement says she has been advised by medical professionals to stay off the road and recuperate.
Lynn, who resides in Tennessee, has been moved from a hospital to rehabilitation.
She is a Grammy-award winning country music performer and her biographical story is told in the film "Coal Miner's Daughter."