1-on-1 with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich prior to band's North American stadium tour

Shawn Stepner
5:18 PM, May 9, 2017

Metallica drummer and co-founder Lars Ulrich goes one-on-one with ABC2 News' Shawn Stepner

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BALTIMORE, Md. - One of the best heavy metal/hard rock bands of all-time is back on tour... in a big way.

Metallica kicks off its North American stadium tour Wednesday night inside Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium.  The tour is supporting their newest album Hardwired... To Self-Destruct.

In addition, the band will also stream its rehearsal on Facebook Live Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m.

Shawn Stepner went one-on-one with Metallica drummer and founding member Lars Ulrich to get his thoughts on the upcoming tour, the new album and what has kept the band together and thriving.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top