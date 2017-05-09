1-on-1 with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich prior to band's North American stadium tour

BALTIMORE, Md. - One of the best heavy metal/hard rock bands of all-time is back on tour... in a big way.

Metallica kicks off its North American stadium tour Wednesday night inside Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium. The tour is supporting their newest album Hardwired... To Self-Destruct.

In addition, the band will also stream its rehearsal on Facebook Live Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m.

Shawn Stepner went one-on-one with Metallica drummer and founding member Lars Ulrich to get his thoughts on the upcoming tour, the new album and what has kept the band together and thriving.