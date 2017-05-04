Pigeons used opioid needles to make nest, police say

Scripps National Desk
1:42 PM, May 4, 2017

Photo tweeted by Vancouver Police Department.

An officer with the Vancouver Police Department in British Columbia, Canada shared a photo of a nest made by pigeons using opioid needles.

The nest with three eggs inside was found in a room in a building used for homelessness outreach in the downtown area, the officer said.

Like the U.S., Canada is experiencing an opioid crisis. A police spokesperson told VICE News it is not uncommon to see pigeons in that part of Vancouver flying around with needles as nesting materials.

