Mom writes honest obit about son who overdosed: Unfortunately, he will be remembered as a statistic

AKRON, Ohio - "All Adam wanted was a normal life, free from the chains of addiction."

Unfortunately, the 25-year-old from Akron died way too soon.

As the nation deals with an opioid epidemic, Adam Bear's family is sharing his story to inform people about the resources available to those who are addicted to drugs.

In his obituary, his mother wrote:

Adam enjoyed going to the gym, snowboarding, four wheeling, jet skiing, bonfires on the beach, reading – especially Harry Potter – and will always be remembered for his charming personality, disarming good looks and welcoming smile. Unfortunately, he will also be remembered as a statistic.

His addiction started with prescription drugs and then escalated to heroin.

'Gray Death': Ohio police agencies told to look out for new drug cocktail

"Once heroin got ahold of Adam it never let him go," his family says.

Read the full obituary below: