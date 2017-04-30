The 5 most delicious burger joints across America

Barbecue weather is right around the corner and in addition to a dip in the pool with a drink in your hand, there’s almost nothing better than biting into the perfect hamburger. Jared Cotter has the five most delicious burgers across America.

1. The Company Burger in New Orleans, Louisiana

Let's start our burger-quest in the big easy, where they're better known for seafood, but they can bring it in the burger department too. Chef and owner of The Company Burger, Adam Biderman, says it's the ingredients that keeps customers coming back. That and the fact they make everything from scratch. Everything from the sauces and buns, to their legendary bread and yummy butter pickles.

2. Burger Bar in Las Vegas, Nevada

Viva Las Vegas! Not for the gambling, but for the Burger Bar at the Mandalay Bay hotel, known for having "the ultimate burger experience" including the Rossini. It’s made with Kobe style wagyu beef, shaved black truffles and sautéed foie gras. Fancy! It’s named after the 19th century composer Rossini who was known as a food lover.

3. Loretta's Northwesterner in Seattle, Washington

No fancy items at Loretta's Northwesterner, just what thrillist.com describes as "perfect execution" and the "literally perfect" bun. Add in white onion, special sauce and pickles and you will be hungerless in Seattle.

4. Stevenson's Bar & Grill in Cleveland, Ohio

This old school, classic eatery has carpet and a TV from the nineties in the back, but the great people at Stevenson's Bar & Grill know how to make a burger. If you're really hungry then get the Big Guy Burger. It’s wo beef patties, melted cheese, lettuce, pickles and mayo. With LeBron James, Cleveland has the king of ballers, so why not the king of burgers too?

5. Five Guys (nationwide)

This burger isn't just tasty, it's hasty too. Five Guys has over 1,000 locations across the country and is expanding all the time. You can’t go wrong with the bacon cheeseburger. It’s a sesame seed bun with two grilled patties, two strips of bacon and two slices of cheese. Just a classic burger done to perfection!

