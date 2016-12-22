SYSCO KITCHEN: Oak Barrel Grilled Pork Chop with Sherry Leek Cream Sauce
8:46 AM, Dec 22, 2016
6 hours ago
Welcome to Oak Barrel of Eagle Restaurant and Lounge
Where you can eat great and come as you are!
Our full menu is served in the elegance of the restaurant, the casual vibe of the lounge and on the patio!
Sip some fabulous wine and have a light meal, or reserve the Chef's corner for a special occasion,
or enjoy a quiet and elegant date night. We have it all!
Oak Barrel of Eagle is well known across the Treasure Valley for our excellent selection of fine wines and fresh cuisine.
Executive Chef, Mike Gradian, manages a "scratch" kitchen where we make everything fresh.
Even our sauces and dressings are made in-house. We have a separated Restaurant and Lounge and the full menu is available in each
Grilled Pork Chop with Sherry Leek Cream Sauce
1 each. Pork Chop Frenched Bone-in 8oz
1 tbsp. Olive oil
1 tbsp. Sherry wine
1/2 tbsp Dijon mustard
1/4 cup Heavy Cream
1 tbsp. Garlic, minced
1 tbsp. Tomatoes, dived
1/4 cup. Leeks, julienne
1/4 cup Crimini Mushrooms, sliced
1/2 tbsp Basil, julienne
1 Tbsp. Parsley, chopped
TT. Seasoning Salt
Drizzle Olive oil over Pork Chop, coat both sides, sprinkle seasoning salt, 1/2 tbsp minced garlic, 1/2 tbsp chopped parsley on both sides, place on the grill and cook on both sides until finished.
In a separate sauté pan, place on high heat, add olive oil, minced garlic, mushrooms, leeks, tomatoes, Dijon mustard, and basil, and sauté for 30 seconds. Deglaze with Sherry wine, add heavy cream and more seasoning salt to taste.
Let Sauce reduce for another 30 seconds.
Place finished Pork Chop on the plate, and spoon sauce over the top!