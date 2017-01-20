SYSCO KITCHEN: El Gallo Giro's Chiles in Nogada

El Gallo Giro is a type of fighting rooster - known for its white feathers. Legend says that a long time ago in Mexico, there was a champion white feathered rooster, a Gallo Giro, who won many fights. The legend of the gallo giro grew and people would come from all over to witness the rooster fight. In the 60's, a movie was made about it, and an actor named Luis Aguilar played one of the main characters. He became famous and people called him "Gallo Giro" for his role in the movie. Luis Aguilar passed away in 1998 of heart problems, but he is remembered today thanks to the El Gallo Giro movie.

In Boise, the Prado Family, originally from the state of Michoacan, Mexico, opened this restaurant on August 20, 1997 with the idea of having the most Authentic Mexican Restaurant in Idaho. We chose the name "El Gallo Giro" for its authenticity.

Our restaurant is family operated, with pride, serving fresh and authentic Mexican food. Please feel at home and let us know how we can serve you. Enjoy!

CHILES EN NOGADA RECIPE



FILLING



-10 ea Pasilla pepper



-1 lb ground beef



-1 lb ground pork



-1 ea Apple



-1 ea pear



1 ea peach



-3 oz almonds



-3 oz raisins



-Salt and Garlic to taste







CREAM SAUCE



- Milk



- Cream cheese



- Walnuts



GARNISH



- Parsley



- Pomegranate