SYSCO KITCHEN: Bob's Steak N' Spirits Stuffed Pork Chops

Known for large portion sizes and hand cut beef, Bob’s Steak N' Spirits in Nyssa,Oregon has a unique twist on Home-style cooking. From mouth watering prime rib special on Friday and Saturday nights to grandma’s biscuits and homemade gravy (well my grandma anyway). Bob’s is a full service restaurant serving Breakfast, lunch and dinner. We are proud to serve USDA Choice beef and pride ourselves on great service, friendly staff, and our daily specials.

Bob’s Steak N' Spirits in Nyssa Or come Hungry and come often!

Wicked Cranberry Sauce with Stuffed Pork Chops

Preheat your oven to 350

Slice an 8 oz. pork chop ¾ of the way, creating the perfect pocket for your favorite stuffing recipe

Add 3 tablespoons of oil to pan , season your pork chops, brown each side of the pork chop

After your pork chop is browned on each side remove from heat and let sit for a few minutes

Prepare your stuffing, once the pork chop has cooled down stuff your pork chops.

Place stuffed pork chops on a sheet pan ½ inch apart, bake for 20 minutes or until you pork chop had reached 145 degrees

For the Wicked Cranberry Sauce

12 oz. of cranberries

¼ tsp of ground cinnamon

1 cup of sugar

1 cup of orange juice

1 cup water

1 cup raspberry liquor

Combine water, orange juice, sugar, cinnamon, raspberry liquor bring to boil

Add the cranberries bring to boil, then reduce heat to medium, allow the cranberries to pop and mash to desired consistency

Top the cooked stuffed pork chops with the Wicked Cranberry Sauce. ENJOY