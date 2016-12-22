SYSCO KITCHEN: Bob's Steak and Spirits Stuffed Pork Chops
Known for large portion sizes and hand cut beef, Bob’s Steak and Spirits in Nyssa Oregon has a unique twist on Home-style cooking. From mouth watering prime rib special on Friday and Saturday nights to grandma’s biscuits and homemade gravy (well my grandma anyway). Bob’s is a full service restaurant serving Breakfast, lunch and dinner. We are proud to serve USDA Choice beef and pride ourselves on great service, friendly staff, and our daily specials.
Bob’s Steak and Spirits in Nyssa Or come Hungry and come often!
Wicked Cranberry Sauce with Stuffed Pork Chops
Preheat your oven to 350
Slice an 8 oz. pork chop ¾ of the way, creating the perfect pocket for your favorite stuffing recipe
Add 3 tablespoons of oil to pan , season your pork chops, brown each side of the pork chop
After your pork chop is browned on each side remove from heat and let sit for a few minutes
Prepare your stuffing, once the pork chop has cooled down stuff your pork chops.
Place stuffed pork chops on a sheet pan ½ inch apart, bake for 20 minutes or until you pork chop had reached 145 degrees