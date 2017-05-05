Can you spell these words from notable novels?

It is no secret that a love of reading helps build spelling skills.  Did you know that Scripps National Spelling Bee champions have relied on reading as a main source for increasing their vocabulary and spelling ability?  In fact, the teams at Scripps National Spelling Bee and Kindle have created a Great Words, Great Works reading list of books to read that will help students learn all of the words found on the School Spelling Bee Study List for the 2017-2018 school year. 

Test your spelling skills by taking the quiz below, based on words from some of our favorite books!

